IrrigationNZ congratulates New Zealand's incoming ministers

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 14:25

IrrigationNZ congratulates the Members of Parliament who have been assigned ministerial positions.

"We look forward to working with our new Ministers to progress sustainable and inclusive water management as a key component of the country’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19," says Vanessa Winning, IrrigationNZ chief executive.

"We are blessed with an abundance of water - a very precious resource - and if properly stewarded, water can yield very positive results: for our beautiful environment and special rivers; to enable more equitable outcomes for those previously locked-out; to help our regional communities flourish; to support exports of sustainable and high value produce, and to help us transition to low emissions land-use to meet carbon targets," says Ms Winning.

"From our sector in particular, the irrigation sector, there is much work to be done to build trust, fill knowledge gaps, and improve practices so that we can all align on common goals. We are willing to roll up our sleeves and do the work.

"And we are very much looking forward to constructive and future focussed discussions with Ministers to problem-solve and find the right way forward."

To see the full announcement from Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern please go here > https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/new-cabinet-focused-covid-19-recovery