'SAFE pleased to see the role of Minister responsible for animal welfare returned'

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 15:04

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced her Ministerial list, which saw Meka Whaitiri reinstated as Associate Minister of Agriculture with responsibility for Animal Welfare.

She will be a Minister outside of cabinet.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said she’s pleased that the Labour Government are putting a focus back on animal welfare.

"This Ministerial role with a focus on animal welfare has been vacant for nearly two years," said Ashton.

"The reinstatement of Meka Whaitiri in this role is welcome news, because there’s much work to be done."

Ashton said priorities for the incoming Labour Government is to ban live export and end the caging of hens.

The freshly minted Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson also picked up Minister for Racing as part of the Ministerial announcement. Ashton said this is a role that should be disestablished.

"Racing is a dying industry with a poor track record on animal welfare. It shouldn’t deserve its own portfolio."

"We’d like to see racing responsibilities wrapped into the Sport and Recreation portfolio, and for the new cabinet to put a focus on improving our country’s appalling record on animal welfare."