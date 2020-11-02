'Game Animal Council welcomes new Minister of Conservation'

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 15:19

Game Animal Council Chair Grant Dodson has congratulated Kiri Allan on becoming the new Minister of Conservation.

"As the statutory organisation responsible for large game animals and hunting we are looking forward to working with Incoming Minister Allan and making progress on ensuring sound game animal management practices fit alongside the conservation of our indigenous species," says Dodson.

"The recent inclusion of valued introduced species such as deer, chamois, tahr and wild pigs in Te Mana o Te Taiao - Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020 provides a blueprint for a way forward that recognises both the vast benefits and challenges of these species in New Zealand."

"The Game Animal Council looks forward to continuing our work with DOC in developing a deer management strategy that contributes to good conservation outcomes as well as better quality deer herds. We are also keen to make progress on proposed herds of special interest, which can assist with better management of specific game animal herds for both hunting and conservation purposes."

"The conservation portfolio is also about facilitating New Zealanders access to the important recreational, commercial and food gathering opportunities that exist on our public lands. We look forward to supporting Minister Allan in making sure that Kiwi’s right to access and harvest is preserved."

"The Game Animal Council also wishes to acknowledge the contribution of the outgoing Minister of Conservation, Eugenie Sage," says Dodson.

The Game Animal Council intends to send a briefing to the incoming minister in the coming days.