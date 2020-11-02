New Zealand foreign minister announcement - Oxfam reaction

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 16:00

Oxfam says the appointment of Hon Nanaia Mahuta as the new Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade is welcomed and the aid agency looks forward to working with her over the next term.

Oxfam New Zealand executive director Rachael Le Mesurier said: "As a MÄori woman and the first woman in New Zealand’s history to hold this portfolio, Nanaia Mahuta will bring a valuable perspective to her new role and we are pleased to congratulate her on her new position.

"New Zealand’s relationship with our overseas neighbours is taking an ever more crucial place in today’s world, with global heating, a global pandemic and inequality all issues we are best equipped to face if we act together as a strong global community.

"With this in mind, we look forward to working with Hon Mahuta to place New Zealand at the forefront of decisive action for a more just and sustainable world, including ensuring our aid levels can meet the rapidly growing need across the world and that we are standing in solidarity with our Pacific neighbours in our collective action against climate injustice."