'Robertson new Racing Minister'

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 17:44

For the second term in succession, the Deputy Prime Minister will also be the Minister for Racing in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the ministerial positions for the new Government, with Grant Robertson being promoted to Deputy Prime Minister.

In addition to Deputy PM duties, Robertson will continue to serve as Finance Minister and also focus on infrastructure, sport and recreation and racing.

Robertson replaces Winston Peters, who played a key role in ensuring the racing industry received a $72.5 million COVID-19 emergency support package in May, a lifeline for the industry and its 15,000 full-time employees.

Another Stakes win for Belardo filly Lullaby Moon

Belardo filly Lullaby Moon added a second stakes victory to her record on Saturday when she won the Gr.3 Prix Miesque Stakes (1400m) at Chantilly, four weeks after winning the Listed Two Year Old Trophy (1200m) at Redcar.

Ridden by Richard Kingscote the Belardo filly tracked the leader before taking the lead 400 meters out. She was challenged 200m from home before asserting her dominance and winning by two lengths.

Lullaby Moon is the best performer from the winning Indesatchel mare Bold Bidder, herself a half-sister to the Stakes-placed pair of Better Built and Right Answer.

The win gave Belardo his third individual Group winner following Rockfel and Prestige Stakes victress Isabella Giles plus the Weld Park Stakes-winning Elysium.

Belardo shuttles to the Chitty family’s Haunui Farm where he stands for a fee of $10,000+GST.