Exemplary public service rewarded - Chris Hipkins

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 10:24

Ten New Zealanders last night received medals for meritorious service in the Public Service.

The Public Service Medal, established by the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, is awarded annually.

"Public servants make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders and it’s important that their exemplary work, achievements and contributions are acknowledged," State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"The Government’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts have been implemented by the Public Service, and I want to take this opportunity to thank our public servants for their work over the past nine months.

"This medal honours public servants who go above and beyond what is expected to serve the people of New Zealand.

"New Zealand’s Royal Honours system includes extensive options for the recognition of public servants, particularly those in the Armed Forces and uniformed services, like Police, and Fire and Emergency NZ.

"The Public Service Medal exclusively recognises the work, achievements, and contribution of core public servants such as rangers protecting our environment, customs officers protecting our borders, social workers helping families, officials keeping our courts going and corrections officers in our prisons.

The medals and commendations are awarded each year on or near to Public Service Day, November 7.

"It’s the one day of the year we come together to celebrate and reward excellence in the public service," Chris Hipkins said.

Ten public servants were awarded medals and 14 received commendations.