Grey Power congratulates Minister of Seniors

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 09:52

Jan Pentecost, recently elected as President of the Grey Power Federation, congratulated the newly appointed Minister for Seniors, Dr Ayesha Verrall on behalf of the Federation.

"We worked well with the last Minister for Seniors, Tracy Martin and look forward to building a positive working relationship with Dr Verrall," Jan said. "Her medical background bodes well for us having a conversation with her on seniors’ access to health care."

"There are a lot of issues our members are concerned about, from hospital waiting lists, to housing, to home help care," she said. "We are keen to sit down with the Minister and talk about these issues as well as the Seniors’ Commissioner the Labour Party agreed to put in place."

"With a new government, setting new goals for the next three years, we look forward to putting our hopes and aspirations to the Minister."

Grey Power is a political advocacy group for older people but does not support particular political parties.