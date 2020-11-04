Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 10:29

The Royal Commission welcomes a change to the Terms of Reference that guide this inquiry.

From today, the title of this inquiry has been gazetted as the Royal Commission into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019. This is a change from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019.

"We are pleased the Government accepted our request to update this important detail. This is significant as it recognises the attack as a terrorist attack. It also fulfils the wishes of many of the affected whānau of the 51 shuhada, and the survivors and witnesses of the terrorist attack and their whānau. Many we spoke to specifically asked for this change," says Commissioner Sir William Young.

On 27 August 2020, the individual responsible for the terrorist attack was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act.

"We welcome this change, which sees the Terms of Reference updated to reflect the gravity of what happened on 15 March 2019. This was not a random attack, it was a terrorist attack," says Commissioner Jacqui Caine.

The Royal Commission is on track for finalising its report and delivering it to the Governor-General on 26 November 2020. The Governor-General will in turn present the final report to the Minister of Internal Affairs. The Inquiries Act 2013 provides that the Minister must present the report to Parliament as soon as practicable.