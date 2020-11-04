Wanaka project receives $3 million to boost local environmental efforts - O'Connor

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 13:44

A Wanaka project will get $3 million to deliver improvements in freshwater quality and biodiversity, and provide jobs, says Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor.

"The WAI WÄnaka Jobs for Nature project will provide much-needed work for those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19," said Mr O’Connor.

"These jobs will involve a mix of environmental work, focused on farm properties in the upper Clutha area, such as riparian planting, restoring wetlands, fencing, pest management, and projects to enhance biodiversity.

"In a region greatly affected by COVID-19, it’s fantastic to get in behind the WAI WÄnaka Jobs for Nature project. This project will build on the work farmers are already doing to improve the health of their land and water."

Mr O’Connor said a $3 million funding agreement has been confirmed between WAI Wanaka (Upper Clutha Lakes Trust) and the Ministry for Primary Industries. The funding is part of the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme, which is creating nature-based jobs to benefit the environment and support the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over three years, the WAI WÄnaka Jobs for Nature project is expected to deliver the training, plants, and equipment needed to implement extensive environmental activities, primarily on farms in the basin area.

Mr O’Connor says New Zealand’s food and fibres sector will continue to be relied upon to help drive New Zealand’s export returns and boost our COVID-19 recovery efforts.

"Taking greater action to improve environmental outcomes is essential for New Zealand to generate substantial economic and environmental benefits, and to boost human and cultural wellbeing," said Mr O’Connor.

"These are at the heart of the Fit for a Better World vision launched by the Primary Sector Council last year, and the Government’s Fit for a Better World - Accelerating our Economic Potential Roadmap.

"Consumers globally are increasingly seeking immune-boosting, healthy and sustainable products. The WAI WÄnaka - Jobs for Nature project is one example of work going on around the country with a focus on lifting environmental and economic outcomes and boosting wellbeing. Supporting projects like this is delivering on our goals to clean up waterways and create employment opportunities in the regions."

Minister O’Connor made the announcement at the We Are One Reset Summit 2020, at the Lake Wanaka Event Centre on Friday evening (30 October).