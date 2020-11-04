Waikato-Tainui celebrates the historic appointment of Nanaia Mahuta

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 16:46

The people of Waikato-Tainui are celebrating the appointment of Hon Nanaia Mahuta as Minister of Foreign Affairs - the first woman to hold the post in New Zealand.

"Nanaia is one of the most experienced Ministers in the Cabinet and brings tremendous mana and skills to the role as well as the support of our tribe," Te Whakakitenga o Waikato Chair Parekawhia McLean says.

"With her previous experience as Associate Minister for Trade and Export Growth and Minister of Customs in Helen Clark’s government, Nanaia has the negotiation and diplomacy skills to represent Aotearoa on the global stage. She also brings a unique cultural perspective that’s especially relevant in these times of great geo-political uncertainty."

Waikato-Tainui looks forward to supporting the Hon Nanaia Mahuta in her Foreign Affairs role and her other portfolios of Local Government and Associate MÄori Development.

"We acknowledge the Minister’s early commitment to Aotearoa’s ongoing role in the Pacific and addressing the impacts of climate change and the global pandemic," Ms McLean says.