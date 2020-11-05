Maori party oppose Attorney General's intervention in seabed mining case

|
[ login or create an account ]
The MÄori Party oppose Attorney General David Parker’s intervention in NgÄti Ruanui’s seabed mining legal battle in the Supreme Court, which agrees with mining company Trans-Tasman Resources’ interpretation of the EEZ Act.
"It is unacceptable that Government is intervening in a legal case to support an international mining company against tangata whenua," said MÄori Party’s Rawiri Waititi.
"The Attorney General’s views on Te Tiriti rights and environmental law are outrageous. Labour talk a big game on the environment and Te Tiriti rights, but this is just another example of them failing to deliver.
"NgÄti Ruanui and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have led the fight against seabed mining in Aotearoa. From the RaukÅ«mara to Te Hiku to KaikÅura to PÄtea, MÄori have been on the frontline of resisting the fossil fuel industry and protecting Tangaroa.
"The MÄori Party would ban seabed mining across Aotearoa. It is a risky and untested practice that could cause unprecedented damage to our marine environment.
"The Government needs to rescind its submission to the Supreme Court and instead put in place a ban on seabed mining permits in the EEZ," said Mr Waititi.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice