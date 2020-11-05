Maori party oppose Attorney General's intervention in seabed mining case

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 13:12

The MÄori Party oppose Attorney General David Parker’s intervention in NgÄti Ruanui’s seabed mining legal battle in the Supreme Court, which agrees with mining company Trans-Tasman Resources’ interpretation of the EEZ Act.

"It is unacceptable that Government is intervening in a legal case to support an international mining company against tangata whenua," said MÄori Party’s Rawiri Waititi.

"The Attorney General’s views on Te Tiriti rights and environmental law are outrageous. Labour talk a big game on the environment and Te Tiriti rights, but this is just another example of them failing to deliver.

"NgÄti Ruanui and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have led the fight against seabed mining in Aotearoa. From the RaukÅ«mara to Te Hiku to KaikÅura to PÄtea, MÄori have been on the frontline of resisting the fossil fuel industry and protecting Tangaroa.

"The MÄori Party would ban seabed mining across Aotearoa. It is a risky and untested practice that could cause unprecedented damage to our marine environment.

"The Government needs to rescind its submission to the Supreme Court and instead put in place a ban on seabed mining permits in the EEZ," said Mr Waititi.