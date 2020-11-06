Statement on final election results - Judith Collins

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 16:45

National Party leader Judith Collins has today paid tribute to outgoing MP Denise Lee for her service to her community, and to the National Party.

"Denise has worked incredibly hard since entering Parliament and it will be extremely sad to see her go. She is passionate about the people of Maungakiekie and has worked tirelessly to make her community a better place.

"The same can be said of Matt King in Northland, although I acknowledge that Matt will be seeking a recount of the Northland result. We will be supporting him through that process.

"I would also like to thank Gerry Brownlee, who today confirmed he will not seek reappointment as deputy leader. Gerry took on the role in challenging circumstances earlier this year and gave it his all, such is his dedication to his colleagues and the party.

"While it is disappointing to be farewelling more MPs, those who have been confirmed in Parliament for another term are energised about the prospect of rolling up their sleeves and getting on with the important job of holding the Government to account.

"I've had meetings with every National MP. We have gone through their skills and ambitions, and I’m looking forward to announcing National’s new portfolio allocations next week.

"We owe it to the people of New Zealand to provide a strong and effective Opposition as we navigate the difficult economic and health issues ahead of us - and this is exactly what National will do."