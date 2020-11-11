What is a party whip and what do they do?

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 16:05

Parliamentary party whips are members of Parliament (MPs) who make sure their party’s MPs are present in Parliament when they are needed to vote.

Whips do most of the tasks that enable parties to work as teams in the House, such as:

- preparing lists of MPs from their party to speak in debates

- ensuring MPs of their party are in the House and at select committee meetings when needed

- negotiating with other whips on House and select committee business

- casting votes on behalf of their parties during a party vote

- helping to settle differences within caucus.

Whips are required to keep track of their MPs whereabouts. If a member wants to be absent from the House, they first need the approval of the whip. An unauthorised absence could result in the member facing censure for a breach of party discipline.

The Standing Orders allow whips to cast proxy votes and make temporary replacements on select committees. The smooth running of the House relies largely on the relationships built up between whips of different parties, and on agreements and understandings they reach with each other. Whips usually attend meetings of the Business Committee on behalf of their parties.

The number of whips a party can have is based on how funding is allocated. One whip is provided for a party with four or more MPs in the House, two whips for a party with 25 or more MPs, and three whips for a party with 45 or more MPs. This doesn’t stop parties from having extra whips, however no extra funding is available beyond the proportionately specified number of positions. The appointments of whips are decided amongst respective parties, however the Speaker must advised of the appointments.

The term "whipping" was inherited from the British Parliament, and can be traced back to the 18th century hunting term "whipper-in", a huntsman’s assistant who drives straying hounds back to the main pack using a whip. Green Party instead uses the term "musterer".

