Covid-19 elimination strategy almost abandoned - Covid Plan B

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 15:59

Covid Plan B has welcomed the Government’s decision not to over-react to cases of people testing positive to Covid-19 by starting another lockdown.

Simon Thornley, spokesperson for the group, says the Government appears to finally be adapting its strategy to new information about ineffectiveness of lockdowns and the low death and ill health effects of the virus.

"We support the Government’s inclination not to go back to lockdowns. Positive tests in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington show the elimination strategy is fragile, futile and unnecessary.

"We urge the Government to be clear about why it is less fearful of Covid and more concerned by lockdowns. The public will understand and accept an admission that elimination attempts are over," Thornley says.

Covid Plan B experts were this week published in the British Medical Journal showing the threat of Covid-19 is not what it was initially thought to be, in large part because of inaccurate recording of deaths.

Countries such as Singapore that use a strict definition of covid-19 death have very low fatality rates from the virus. Studies show that in past pandemics, coding of death certificates exaggerate fatality rates.

Estimates of Covid-19 fatality are now extremely low; at 0.05% for people under seventy years old.

Statistical evidence now shows lockdowns do not reduce mortality from the virus, while causing much health and economic harm.

"Envoys from the World Health Organisation caution against the use of lockdowns since they "… have one consequence that you must never belittle and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer."

"This has happened in Auckland, where thousands turned to food banks to make ends meet. Over 50,000 people have started on the jobseeker benefit since March this year. The disproportionate economic costs of lockdown, relative to any benefits are also now apparent.

Heavily restricted borders will continue to devastate New Zealand’s tourist economy, and are leading to labour shortages, further reducing productivity. In contrast, many academics, doctors and the public are now urging their governments to focus on protection of the vulnerable, while allowing those at low risk from the virus to return to normal life.