New caucus co-chairs reaffirm Labour commitment to Maori

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 14:32

MP for Te Tai Tonga, Rino Tirikatene and MP for Northland, Willow-Jean Prime were this morning unanimously elected as new co-chairs of the Labour MÄori Caucus.

The Labour MPs, who replace outgoing co-chairs Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri, say they are focused on continuing the caucus’s work across Government to deliver for MÄori.

"Thanks to the support of our communities, the Labour MÄori Caucus now has a record 15 members, each a committed representative of their people," says Willow-Jean Prime.

"The opportunity for Rino and I to lead this Caucus in further improving the health of our whÄnau, the environment, and creating opportunities in the MÄori economy is humbling and exciting.

"We are getting on with the job. Labour has a clear mandate from MÄori to deliver on the policies of our MÄori and wider Labour manifestos in order to get our whÄnau through these challenging times.

"We mihi to Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri for the incredible mahi and leadership they have provided to our MÄori Caucus and communities over the last three years.

"From record investment in MÄori-targeted funding in consecutive Budgets to increasing the number of MÄori DHB chairs and District Court judges, the change that has occurred backed by their strength and focus on ‘whÄnau first’ is huge," says Willow-Jean Prime.

"It is a privilege to be the voice of our people and I am confident that alongside the tautoko of our fellow Labour MÄori Caucus colleagues, we will continue to promote the interests and wellbeing of MÄori in our Government," says Rino Tirikatene.

"MÄori now make up 25 per cent of Cabinet. The wider MÄori caucus has proven experience from across te ao MÄori and politics, and new talent in MPs such as Shanan Halbert (Rongowhakaata, NgÄti Whitikaupeka) and Arena Williams (Te Aitanga-a-MÄhaki, TÅ«hoe, NgÄi Tahu).

"We will use this depth of talent and experience to ensure we have progressive, strong MÄori voices in every decision of the Government, to honour the trust and confidence of the mandate MÄori have given us.

"As co-chairs, we will ensure the Labour MÄori Caucus continues to advocate hard for our people. Together, we will support Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to continue rolling out Labour’s plan that is moving in the right direction and investing in our people," says Rino Tirikatene.