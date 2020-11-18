Government funding makes it cheaper to try and drive an electric vehicle - Turners

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 13:44

Great news for those wanting to try an EV but who have been deterred due to the capital outlay require to buy an electric vehicle. Now Turners Subscription is making it easy, with additional support from the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund.

Turners Automotive Group is delighted to have received almost $100,000 worth of Government co-funding, which will allow it to add a fleet of ten electric vehicles to its new Turners Subscription platform. The first vehicles under this co-funding are now available for subscription from as low as $140 per week.

The co-funding is part of the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, which is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). It is one of a range of initiatives in the Government’s Electric Vehicles (EV) Programme, which aims to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand.

Turners spokesperson, Jeremy Rooke, said: "Turners Subscription provides customers with the opportunity to try cars that they ordinarily may not consider purchasing, such as electric vehicles. We know with EVs the large capital outlay is a major impediment to uptake. Subscription is a great way to make EVs far more accessible to more Kiwis and allow people to really experience an EV and assess whether it will work for them before committing to the full cost of purchase.

"The great news is that EVs under this co-funding initiative will be priced at the same level as a comparable petrol-driven vehicle, removing the price premium EVs currently command.

"As an example, we have two 2015 Leafs that will now be priced as low as $140 per week - previously, without co-funding, these were from $175 per week. Combined with our current ‘4th week free’ offer, this is a great opportunity to try an EV!"

Turners Subscription launched in October this year and has been steadily building subscribers.

"We have been pleased with the uptake so far and it is interesting to see the broad range of purposes for vehicle subscription: returning kiwis in the country for a few months who need to get around, people who have had an issue with their car and need a replacement while repairs are undertaken, people delaying the purchase of a new car, and people who just like the flexibility and convenience that a subscription offers" says Jeremy.