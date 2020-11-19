New Dunedin Hospital project progresses to next stage - Andrew Little

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 11:27

As the new Dunedin Hospital project progresses, the Government is changing the oversight group to provide more technical input, ensure continued local representation, and to make sure lessons learnt from Dunedin benefit other health infrastructure projects around the country.

Concept design approval and the release of a tender for early contractor engagement are scheduled for next week.

The Government has decided on a new governance model to support the delivery of the project’s next stages.

The Southern Partnership Group will be disestablished and replaced with an Executive Steering Group, in line with other state sector capital projects.

"The new Dunedin Hospital is a top priority for the Government. It will transform healthcare in the region, improving health outcomes for New Zealanders. It will also deliver many economic benefits, which is important in the COVID-19 environment," Andrew Little says.

"The Ministry of Health will shortly release the Request For Proposals for early contractor engagement for the Inpatients Building.

"Following extensive consultation with the construction sector, a new innovative procurement approach is being taken.

"The pre-construction services contractor will work closely with the Ministry and the design team during the current design process. This will provide a strong basis for the build phase which will be split into three separate stages.

"Concept design will give an optimal layout plan for all services within both Outpatients and Inpatients, as well as integrating the hospital into the city landscape. The next stage, preliminary design, is now underway.

"With the project moving to the next stages, it’s important governance and oversight arrangements also progress.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the Southern Partnership Group members for their significant contribution and commitment to progressing the project to date.

"As part of the new governance arrangements, input from communities in Dunedin and the Southern region will remain crucial. The Local Advisory Group is expected to continue to provide valuable input from a local perspective," Andrew Little said.