Community feedback wanted on Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw - council

The Central Otago District Council is calling for feedback on its Draft Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020.

During the development of the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2018 a number of important waste management problems emerged.

CODC worked collaboratively with Queenstown Lakes District in developing the bylaw. Council officers consulted with stakeholders, reviewed experiences in delivering waste services (including customer and contractor enquiries and complaints), and sought industry feedback to identify specific concerns to be addressed by the proposed bylaw.

These include:

contamination of the different waste streams through the placement of material in the incorrect container or at drop-off points;

public litter bins being used for the disposal of commercial and or household waste;

commercial waste being left on the street;

placement and timeframe for putting out containers prior to collection, and the timeframe for returning containers back to the property after collection;

access issues for collection vehicles; and

waste management and minimisation at events.

Three Waters and Waste Portfolio lead Councillor Nigel McKinlay said the new bylaw would provide "a few more tools" for staff to support the promotion and delivery of effective and efficient waste management and minimisation.

"While Council will continue to rely on monitoring and education programmes, the bylaw will give us a ‘last resort’ solution to deal with the small number of people who continue to breach the rules and in particular will help us deal to contamination in our waste stream"

Feedback is invited from now until Friday 21 December 2020.

The Bylaw and Statement of Proposal can be downloaded from the Council website ( www.codc.govt.nz/consultation) or are available for viewing at Council service centres and libraries.

Submissions can be made online and in hard copy. Submissions will be considered by Council in February.