Minister of Maori Development pays tribute to Rudy Taylor

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 10:03

Today the Minister of MÄori Development, alongside other Government Ministers and MP’s said their final farewells to Nga Puhi Leader Rudy Taylor.

"Rudy dedicated his life to the betterment of MÄori, and his strong approach was always from the ground up, grassroots, sincere and unfaltering"

"Over the past few days people have gathered together at Mataitaua Marae to share their stories about the contribution Rudy made to the lives of many whÄnau across the motu"

"Today, as we say our final farewells, we also say thank you and pay tribute to all he has given to Te Ao MÄori. He will be greatly missed. ", Hon Willie Jackson said.

No Reira, e Rudy

Ko koe te tumu herenga waka,

E kore mÄtou e wareware to mahi mo te iwi MÄori

Te KaihÄpai i te Iwi

Moe mai, moe mai moe mai ra.