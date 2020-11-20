Minister of Maori Development pays tribute to Rudy Taylor

|
Today the Minister of MÄori Development, alongside other Government Ministers and MP’s said their final farewells to Nga Puhi Leader Rudy Taylor.
"Rudy dedicated his life to the betterment of MÄori, and his strong approach was always from the ground up, grassroots, sincere and unfaltering"
"Over the past few days people have gathered together at Mataitaua Marae to share their stories about the contribution Rudy made to the lives of many whÄnau across the motu"
"Today, as we say our final farewells, we also say thank you and pay tribute to all he has given to Te Ao MÄori. He will be greatly missed. ", Hon Willie Jackson said.
No Reira, e Rudy
Ko koe te tumu herenga waka,
E kore mÄtou e wareware to mahi mo te iwi MÄori
Te KaihÄpai i te Iwi
Moe mai, moe mai moe mai ra.
