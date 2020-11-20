2020 General Election writ returned

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 16:37

The Electoral Commission has returned the writ for the 2020 General Election, marking the end of the election process.

The writ, issued by the Governor-General on 13 September, directed the Electoral Commission to conduct the election.

"The writ has been returned to the Clerk of the House of Representatives today showing the names of the successful electorate candidates," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer.

The Commission has also declared the successful list candidates by publishing a notice in the Gazette and forwarding a return to the Clerk of the House listing the names of the elected list candidates.

David Wilson, Clerk of the House of Representatives, says preparations are under way for the opening of Parliament.

"The return of the writ today is the next step in moving towards starting New Zealand’s 53rd Parliament. Elected candidates come into office as members of Parliament from tomorrow and are sworn in at the Commission Opening of Parliament, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 25 November 2020," says Mr Wilson.