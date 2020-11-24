Local govt workers' union supports repeal of racist Maori ward legislation - PSA

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 15:23

The Public Service Association supports Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s plans to repeal racist provisions in the Local Electoral Act that obstruct the creation of MÄori wards.

The Minister’s plans acquired new significance this week when councils in Gisborne and TaupÅ voted to introduce MÄori wards at the next local elections.

"Despite making up over sixteen percent of New Zealand’s population, only about ten percent of elected councillors are MÄori," says Marcia Puru, PSA National MÄori Organiser.

"This government was elected with a mandate for change, and with MÄori voices almost absent in local government it’s an area where change is sorely needed."

Under the Act as currently written, five percent of local voters can demand and trigger a binding referendum if their council tries to create a MÄori ward.

There is no such provision for referendums on the creation of new general wards. Only MÄori voters seeking guaranteed indigenous representation must overcome such an obstacle.

Eight of the previous nine attempts to create MÄori wards were voted down.

Almost nine thousand PSA members work for local authorities. Troubled by this pattern of exclusion, at a 2018 delegate’s conference they called on the union to advocate in support of MÄori wards.

The PSA is committed to a process of deepening its practical commitments to Treaty partnership, with MÄori delegates represented at every level of union decision making and formally organised into Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Toa Äwhina.

As far-right activists begin campaigning in Northland to block planned MÄori wards, the PSA argues guaranteed indigenous political representation should not be subject to a non-MÄori veto.

"MÄori wards make our councils more genuinely representative, and they are a small step towards honouring our Treaty commitments to bicultural partnership and power sharing," says PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay.

"There’s a long way to go yet before MÄori are seated equally at the table. We congratulate Minister Mahuta and the elected councillors of Gisborne and TaupÅ for helping us get a bit closer to that goal."