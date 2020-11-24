Community launch marks next step in addressing racism in education - Davis

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 17:42

The launch of Te Hurihanganui in Porirua today is another important milestone in the work needed to address racism in the education system and improve outcomes for MÄori learners and their whÄnau, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis says.

Budget 2019 included $42 million over three years to put Te Hurihanganui into action across six communities, and the Porirua/Tawa community is now ready to begin implementation.

"Nothing like this has ever been tried in our education system before," Kelvin Davis said.

"Te Hurihanganui is a community-wide kaupapa that says tackling racism and inequity is everybody’s responsibility; and that this can only be achieved if Äkonga, whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and communities lead this journey alongside educators and policymakers.

"Communities are at the heart of this because they know their people, their local contexts and histories, and what works best for them. They will lead the work, learn new skills, test their own ideas, and then implement them. Eventually, these changes will be built back into the education system so that everyone benefits," Kelvin Davis said.

Speaking at the community-led launch at TakapÅ«wÄhia Marae in Porirua, Kelvin Davis acknowledged NgÄti Toa for their contribution in supporting and leading Te Hurihanganui alongside students, whÄnau and educators in Tawa and Porirua.

"Our Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau," Kelvin Davis said.

"We have already made progress through the Education and Training Act, refreshing Ka Hikitia, Tau Mai Te Reo, and boosting investment for KÅhanga Reo and initiatives like Te Ahu o Te Reo MÄori.

"Through Te Hurihanganui, we will be supporting everybody in the education system to change behaviour and practices to address racism, support whÄnau to better engage in learning, and most importantly support MÄori learners to succeed," Kelvin Davis said.

For more information on Te Hurihanganui, go to https://www.education.govt.nz/our-work/overall-strategies-and-policies/te-hurihanganui/