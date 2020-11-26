Green Party welcome Adrian Orr’s full and frank advice on tax

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 11:10

We welcome Adrian Orr signalling that he will provide advice to the Finance Minister on fiscal measures, include tax changes, to cool the housing market, Green Party Finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said today.

"Like many other experts, he understands that addressing the housing crisis and growing inequality in this country ultimately is the Government’s responsibility, and that tax reform must be a part of this picture, as well as an increased supply of community and public housing.

"It is a disservice to New Zealanders not to use all of the tools in the toolbox to fix this runaway housing crisis, and that includes taxation.

"When the Government ruled out a Capital Gains Tax, we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic with an economic downturn and skyrocketing house prices.

"It is time to change tack and put back on the table things that had been taken off.

"We are at a crossroads in this country where we can either watch the inequality gap widen beyond comprehension, or we can act."