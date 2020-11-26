OT head should question whether she has trust of Maori communities - Kerekere

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 12:40

"When considering whether to resign, Oranga Tamariki head Grainne Moss should question whether communities on the ground, particularly Māori, have trust and faith in her to do the job", Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere said today.

"The Minister and Peter Hughes also need to carefully consider whether she can provide the necessary leadership for transformational change without the support of the community.

"Several independent reports have shown deep structural issues within Oranga Tamariki, to the detriment of whānau Māori.

"This has made it really difficult for social workers within Oranga Tamariki on the ground to do a job that heals whānau rather than tearing them apart.

"We need to acknowledge the whakapapa of mamae caused by colonisation that is still being felt in our communities.

"The Crown has known at least since the landmark Puao-Te-Ata-Tu Report in 1988 that Māori communities need state support to implement their own solutions. This is a true honouring of te Tiriti.

"Māori communities in particular need to have faith that the Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki understands this history and is able to take a te Tiriti led approach.

"I have huge trust that with Māori leadership in the current Parliament that we can find a successful path forward".