'Motor Industry Association urges Government to introduce a feebate scheme'

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 15:03

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says the MIA and its members are strong supporters of having effective policies to encourage the reduction of carbon emissions from transport.

"Policies that influence demand by incentivising the adoption of low emission technologies are effective tools so long as those policies are implemented in a way that addresses the price premium those vehicles have."

He says "because the distribution of new vehicles in NZ is a derived demand model, a well-designed feebate scheme incentivises change as it influences the purchase decision. This in turn alters the mix of models supplied by distributors which is more influenced by what is bought, and therefore restocked, than policies aimed singularly at limiting supply."

"Low emission technology is expensive so policies that address low emission vehicle affordability are likely to be the most effective tools available to Government."

A feebate policy, where vehicles with high emissions attract a penalty fee which then becomes available to vehicles with low emissions to reduce their cost, helps to make these vehicles more affordable.