Call for urgent action on Pacific conservation - Kiri Allan

Sunday, 29 November, 2020 - 23:06

A declaration on the urgency of the global biodiversity crisis and the need for immediate, transformative action in the Pacific was agreed at a pan-Pacific conference today.

The 10th Pacific Islands Conference on Nature Conservation and Protected Areas is taking place this week across the Pacific.

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan says New Zealand has a long history of working with Pacific partners to deliver meaningful conservation benefits in the region.

"New Zealand’s approach to nature conservation closely aligns with challenges and priorities being discussed at this conference.

"We can share knowledge with our Pacific partners including our experience with initiatives such as the Jobs for Nature programme to create nature-based job opportunities and the Predator Free 2050 strategy to rid the country of the most damaging introduced predators."

Representatives from 21 Pacific island country governments, donor partners, NGOs and others are gathering virtually to agree on ways to help build a more resilient Pacific, with the natural world at its heart.

The Vemööre Declaration sets out commitments to nature conservation action in the Pacific Islands region for the next four years.

"This declaration provides valuable guidance for us and all partners in the region as we unify in our efforts to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time."

As part of our commitment to conservation action in the Pacific, New Zealand is contributing to the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) through a four-year programme.

"We believe our longer-term work in PRISMSS will be a game changer, addressing the increasing threat of invasive species to the Pacific region’s environmental and economic wellbeing. We have experience to share and much to learn from the approaches of our Pacific partners," Kiritapu Allan said.