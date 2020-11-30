'Expert independent advisory group appointed to strengthen future of Maori broadcasting'

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 02:08

A panel of seven experts are adding their support to help shape the future of MÄori broadcasting, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson has announced today.

"Today I will meet with some of the most experienced MÄori broadcasters, commentators and practitioners in the field. They have practical insights on the media landscape that will be important as we look ahead. I am excited to have their input as we look to support a capable and sustainable MÄori broadcasting sector".

The independent advisory panel members are Peter Lucas-Jones, Scotty Morrison, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Nicole Hoey, Ella Henry, Jason Ake and Bailey Mackey. They span the fields of iwi radio, television broadcasting, journalism, production and language revitalisation. The panel will be appointed until 30 June 2021.

"MÄori broadcasting is a critical platform to tell MÄori stories, provide MÄori perspectives and promote MÄori language and culture. It’s critical we get this right".

Over the last 12 months there has been discussion on how best to support the MÄori media sector in a fast-changing technological environment, where audience preferences are shifting says Minister Jackson.

"The role of the panel is to provide me with independent expert advice. This will support decision-making in relation to any improvements to MÄori broadcasting, before I take recommendations to Cabinet next year."

Consultation on MÄori Media Sector Shift options took place in June 2020. Feedback on those options will inform the next steps of work.