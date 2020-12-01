Public Service Commissioner reappointed - Chris Hipkins

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 11:32

Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins announced today that Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes CNZM has been reappointed for three years.

The Public Service Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

"Mr Hughes’ reappointment reflects the need for strong leadership and continuity to implement the Government’s priorities, including the ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," Chris Hipkins said.

"He has worked with Ministers and Public Service secretaries to drive reforms aimed at delivering better outcomes and services for New Zealanders, and brought a strong focus on diversity and inclusion in leadership positions."

The role of the Commissioner is central to New Zealand’s politically neutral and unified Public Service. As a statutory officer, the Commissioner acts independently on a range of matters to do with the leadership and operation of the Public Service and the wider public sector, including the appointment of Public Service secretaries and chief executives. The Commissioner is also Chief Executive of Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, the agency that supports the Commissioner.

Mr Hughes has served as Public Service Commissioner since 4 July 2016. His current term as Commissioner ends on 3 July 2021, by which time he will have completed five years in office.