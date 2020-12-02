Sir Robert Martin re-elected to UN Committee - Sepuloni and Mahuta

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 13:42

New Zealand welcomes the news that Sir Robert Martin has been re-elected to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni.

"Sir Robert has been a lifetime advocate for persons with disabilities and his experience brings a unique and crucial perspective to the Committee’s work. New Zealand is grateful for the international support shown to Sir Robert in his successful bid," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"New Zealand’s campaign for his re-election reflects our commitment to championing the rights of persons with disabilities, both in New Zealand and internationally."

"I have seen first-hand how highly respected Sir Robert is internationally and the overwhelming support for his re-election to the UN Committee is recognition of this," said Carmel Sepuloni.

"We have absolute trust and confidence in the valuable contribution he will continue to make."

Sir Robert was the first person with an learning disability to be elected to the international committee in 2016. He was elected during the first round of voting, with the largest number of votes of 27 candidates.

The Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) is a body of eighteen independent experts that monitors international implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.