Celebrating the success of Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki Award winners

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 15:00

28 young achievers who have been in the care of Oranga Tamariki or involved with the youth justice system have received Prime Minister’s Oranga Tamariki Awards in recognition of their success and potential, Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

At the awards ceremony in Parliament, Kelvin Davis congratulated the rangatahi for showing the strength and perseverance to succeed despite facing significant challenges.

"As a teacher and school principal in Northland I worked with many children who were doing it tough. I’ve seen first-hand how strong young people can overcome struggles through hard work, determination and the support of their whÄnau and communities," Kelvin Davis said.

"Today’s Award winners should be proud and hold their heads high.

"These awards show everyone their achievements, effort and success have been recognised at the highest level," Kelvin Davis said.

This year’s winners are aged between 15 and 19 years old and represent regions from throughout New Zealand.

Each scholarship is worth $3,000 and can be used to fund academic study, trade training, community initiatives, sport, leadership training or personal development courses.

The scholarships are made available through generous donations from corporate sponsors, philanthropic organisations and fundraising.

"Today is a celebration not only of our Award winners’ success but also an acknowledgement of all the people that have supported them to get where they are today," Kelvin Davis said.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for each of these young people. Meeting each other and having the chance to kÅrero with our Prime Minister is an experience they will always remember.

"The 2020 Prime Minister’s Award winners all demonstrate huge potential and I’m looking forward to following their success in the future," Kelvin Davis said.