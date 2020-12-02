Iwi Chairs on climate emergency declaration

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 15:59

National Iwi Chairs Forum climate spokesperson Mike Smith is welcoming todays announcement of a national climate emergency.

"It is good because it signals the severity of the problem and the urgency that is required for us all to prepare and to act."

"We are one of the few countries in the world that have set a zero carbon target in law, now we have to set the critical pathway to achieve this and act with speed and scale."

"However, I’m concerned that the term climate emergency masks the complexity of the issue, for example our oceans have been absorbing much of the heat generated over recent decades. Oceans are driving much more severe weather systems, and they are now at a tipping point that threatens mass extinctions of the oceans bio diversity. It’s time we also declare an Oceans Emergency."

Smith encourages governance groups at all levels and sectors to either act quickly in developing transitional strategies for resilience or prepare for disaster.

"We've got to do the risk assessments and audits, we can't wait for somebody else to do it for us."

"The iwi response to the global Covid emergency was magnificent, so must be the response to the Climate Emergency."