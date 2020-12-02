Climate declaration a triumph for post-rational politics - ACT

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 16:00

"Today’s climate emergency was a triumph for post-rational politics with feelings rather than facts driving the Government’s response to climate change," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"If the Government has a sound climate change policy, it doesn't need to declare an emergency. If it has to declare an emergency, maybe its policy isn’t working.

"The declaration of a so-called emergency stretches the meaning of that word to the point that it’s almost meaningless.

"Debasing our language like this makes it harder for us to communicate and reason with each other and solve the most pressing issues of our time.

"Green Party co-leader James Shaw made the astonishing and absurd statement that ACT’s idea of shifting Parliament from a three-day week to four, and reducing MPs’ flights to the capital by 25 percent, was ‘virtue signalling’.

"I can’t see how the Green Party can oppose doing something tangibly good for the climate, but at the same time support an empty motion to declare a climate emergency.

"What we need is a simple, effective response to climate change. ACT would tie New Zealand’s emissions price to the prices paid by our major trading partners so we can do our bit without pushing businesses overseas.

"Today’s performance from the Government was a triumph of politics over practical solutions, and of slogans over substance."