Children can’t consent to trans treatment, UK court finds

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 17:00

Feminists are calling for Health Minister Andrew Little to review New Zealand’s guidelines on prescribing puberty blocking and cross-sex hormone treatment following a landmark UK court ruling today that children under 16 are unlikely to be able to make informed decisions to be treated with these drugs.

Feminist group Women’s' Liberation Aotearoa says the current guidance to the medical profession here is the same as in the UK - that of providing "affirmation only" treatment.

Today’s judgement comes after detransitioner Keira Bell took an action against the Tavistock and Portman Clinic, a gender identity development service in Britain.

Ms Bell, aged 16 at the time, received no alternative recommendations to full gender transition, and was prescribed off-label prostate cancer drugs to block puberty following just 3 hours of consultation

Women’s Liberation Aotearoa says there is growing disquiet about the "affirmation only" approach. This is outlined by a report Another Unfortunate Experiment? by Jan Rivers and Jill Abigail, which has been sent to the Minister and key people in the wider medical profession.

The organisation says Andrew Little must act in the interests of vulnerable young New Zealanders questioning their sexuality or experiencing body image issues, ensuring they are given best quality, balanced advice.