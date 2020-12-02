A climate emergency has been declared - now what?

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 16:56

Parents for Climate Aotearoa commend and congratulate the government for the passing of the climate emergency motion.

"This symbolic declaration now needs to be backed up by significant action if we have any hope of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees" said Parents for Climate Aotearoa’s founder, Alicia Hall.

"Future generations are going to be burdened with the debt of our COVID-19 recovery. We cannot burden them with a polluted climate too."

"1.1 million children and youth in New Zealand deserve strong leadership to lift them out of poverty, to make their homes and schools safe and healthy and to ensure they grow into a liveable climate."

Parents for Climate Aotearoa will be holding a Teddy Bear Picnic with a twist at Parliament next Wednesday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and call for more urgent climate action and more transparency.

"We want to see our Prime Minister and her leadership team start talking seriously about climate reality - just like they did with COVID-19. We need clear, regular updates on exactly what our government is doing, our plan of action and how they are implementing the solutions they have committed to."

"Our team of five million can be trusted: when we all know the risk and the plan of action, we do what is needed."