'Increase to supplier diversity through new procurement target for Maori Business'

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori enterprises are in line for greater opportunities to do business with government agencies under an initiative to spread the benefits of the economic recovery.
The Ministers for MÄori Development and Economic and Regional Development have announced a new target to encourage public service agencies to cast the net wider when awarding contracts.
"The government spends $42 billion a year on procurement of goods and services. We are looking for more ways to use this buying power to accelerate the economic recovery for MÄori businesses," said MÄori Development Minister Willie Jackson.
"This approach will support MÄori businesses to participate in our economic recovery as we build back better.
"The new five percent target for public service contracts for MÄori businesses is an important step towards a more inclusive and prosperous society. It honours a Labour Election Manifesto commitment to better support whÄnau MÄori enterprise.
"Small and medium businesses face significant challenges as a result of COVID-19. That is exactly why targeting MÄori businesses and jobs is a priority for the new government.
"The target will encourage agencies to use their buying power to create social and economic value.
"Indigenous procurement is already successful internationally. In Australia the targets resulted in contracts with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses increasing from $6 million to almost $2 billion in just four years," Mr Jackson says.
"The Government moved quickly at the start of the pandemic to provide economic stimulus and support to small businesses through direct financial assistance such as the wage subsidy and interest-free loans," Stuart Nash says.
"This new target for government procurement will further improve cash flow to MÄori businesses. It also helps diversify the customer base for MÄori businesses and build more resilience into MÄori economic activity.
"By accessing more of the government’s annual procurement spend, MÄori business owners and staff will benefit from greater training and employment opportunities, economic resilience and business growth.
"MÄori businesses have a strong presence in the primary sector and tourism, in accommodation and the food industry, the retail sector and in the trades. This policy has the potential to further assist with kick-starting of economic activity into other sectors," Mr Nash said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice