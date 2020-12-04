Green Party sign on to international campaign to 'MakeAmazonPay'

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 08:11

Green Party spokesperson on Human Rights and Foreign Affairs Golriz Ghahraman has signed on to a letter from law makers around the world, pledging to make Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pay his debts to workers, communities and the planet.

The international push, led by Progressive International, has signatories from 400 law makers in 34 countries. This includes US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala.

Golriz Ghahraman said:

"We have seen Amazon make obscene profits whilst actively avoiding their obligations on paying tax, exploiting the environment, and abusing workers’ rights.

"Most worrying for me is that while Mr Bezos personally profited USD 13 million per hour throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon’s workers suffered poverty level pay and abusive working conditions.

"Amazon’s contribution to global emissions is equal to two thirds of the world’s nations, and we know they are not doing enough to fit within our planetary limits.

"It is important that Aotearoa condemns multinational organisations who reap mammoth profits, whilst evading tax, trashing our environment, and underpaying workers. It is time that our governments act in the global interest to ensure every one of these corporates is made accountable.

"I am sure that if all New Zealanders knew the harmful practices of Amazon, they wouldn’t be using their platform to purchase overseas products.

"I’d urge New Zealanders to shop locally and ethically. There are plenty of opportunities to do that here, with many small businesses here in New Zealand doing the right thing.

"I am proud to sign on to this letter demanding better from Amazon".