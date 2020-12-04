Intention to appoint a Commission for Tauranga City Council - Mahuta

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 14:26

Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, has confirmed the Tauranga City Council has been advised of her intention to appoint a Commission in response to significant governance problems among the Council’s elected representatives and the findings of an independent review.

"I have been closely watching the conduct of the Council for a number of months. I have grown increasingly concerned at the governance issues, and the impact this has on Tauranga ratepayers and significant investment in the region. The Council was given the opportunity to address the concerns, but has demonstrated that more direct action is needed."

Tauranga City Council has ten working days to respond to the Minister’s letter of intention. The Council’s response will be considered before a final decision is made.

"For the ratepayers in Tauranga, I know certainty is important. I am keen to make a decision quickly so that Tauranga can get on with its critical planning and investment."

As the process is ongoing, no further comment will be made.