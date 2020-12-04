Govt receives interim report from Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse - Tinetti

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 15:32

The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-Based Institutions.

The terms of reference for the Royal Commission required a progress report on the inquiry‘s work to date to be delivered to the Government by the end of this year.

"Each phase of this inquiry will be of enormous significance to survivors, and we acknowledge their engagement in this ongoing process," Jan Tinetti said.

"I want to thank Commissioners for continuing to support survivors to tell their stories and be heard.

"Cabinet will soon consider the date to publically release the report and the Government will provide additional comment once released," Jan Tinetti said.