NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes the expansion of Te Ahu o te Reo Maori

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 16:49

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the union backs the government’s moves to strengthen and normalise te reo MÄori in the education system.

Te Ahu has been expanded through a $108.4 million boost in Budget 2020, growing from a four-region trial of 1000 people in the past year to now have the capacity for up to 10,000 education staff a year to participate for each of the next four years.

"It is extremely encouraging to see early childhood kaiako and kaiÄwhina included in this initiative. Including educators from kÅhanga reo and ECE right through the whole school system will ensure tamariki are better supported to succeed at all points in their learning journey."

"To fix our education system it is critical that we empower all educators with the skills to confidently use te reo MÄori in their work. Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori aligns with our MÅku te Ao approach which is about putting MÄori tamariki, whÄnau and whakaaro first."

He puna wai, he puna kai, he puna reo, he puna ora, ita-a-ita

A water spring, a bountiful spring, a language spring, a life spring, hold fast