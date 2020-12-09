Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 16:11

Te Tiriti o Waitangi, New Zealand’s founding document, was an agreement between the British Crown and a large number of MÄori rangatira (chiefs), signed in 1840.

There is a long history of grievances concerning MÄori land, and breaches of Te Tiriti. These grievances continued into the 20th century; by the early 1970s, there was mounting pressure on the government to address the loss of MÄori land and to honour Te Tiriti in the form of MÄori protests, marches, and occupations.

One of the most famous of these protests was the MÄori Land March, led by Dame Whina Cooper which arrived at Parliament in October 1975 - the same month that Parliament enacted the Treaty of Waitangi Act, which sought to resolve some of these grievances.

Who was Dame Whina Cooper?

Photograph of Whina Cooper in Hamilton during the Maori Land March.

Source: Photograph of Whina Cooper in Hamilton during the Maori Land March. Heinegg, Christian F, 1940-Ref: PA7-15-18. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand.

Whina Cooper was renowned for her activism in fighting for MÄori land rights. She was born in northern Hokianga on 9 December 1895.

By the 1930s, she was a significant leader in northern Hokianga, and set up MÄori land development schemes in the region with Apirana Ngata (an MP from 1905-1943). Later, she became the foundation president of the MÄori Women's Welfare League, which improved living conditions for MÄori who had moved to the cities and faced discrimination in housing and employment. By the mid-1950s, the league had grown to over 300 branches and 4,000 members. For her work, Whina Cooper was appointed an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1953.

Her lasting legacy was the hÄ«koi she led in 1975. In later years, as she continued to preside over Waitangi Day commemorations and conferences of the MÄori Women’s Welfare League, the press identified her as Mother of the Nation (Te Whaea o te Motu).

She was made a DBE (Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1981 and a member of the Order of New Zealand in 1991. She died in Hokianga on 26 March 1994, at age 98. Thousands attended her tangihanga, and more than a million people watched it live on TV.

What was the land march?

In 1975, the 79-year-old kuia and a group called Te RÅpÅ« Matakite led a hÄ«koi from Te Hapua in the Far North to Parliament, to protest against the ongoing loss of MÄori land.

The hÄ«koi left Te Hapua on 14 September with 50 people, and were joined by other supporters as they travelled on their 1000km walk throughout New Zealand. They all marched under the slogan: ‘Not one more acre of MÄori land’. One month later, approximately 5,000 people arrived at Parliament, presenting a petition signed by over 60,000 people and a ‘Memorial of Right’ about the loss of Maori land.

This hÄ«koi became a defining moment in the history of Aotearoa New Zealand, and changed the relationship between Parliament and MÄori forever.

45 years ago, the Waitangi Tribunal was established by the Treaty of Waitangi Act which achieved Royal assent on 10 October 1975. The tribunal has the job of researching and hearing claims, and making recommendations on claims about potential breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

This bill was introduced in November 1974 by the Minister of MÄori Affairs, Hon Matiu Rata. In his speech, he said "while the Treaty can be regarded as the possession by the whole of our nation of an instrument of mutuality that has endured for the past 134 years, to the MÄori people it is a charter that should protect their rights.

"The Bill is primarily aimed at satisfying honour. It will also give physical and lawful substance to the long-held view that the spirit of the Treaty more than warrants our country’s continued support."

Members of NgÄti Hineuru performing a waiata in the Speaker's Gallery inside the Debating Chamber during the Third Reading of the Hineuru Claims Settlement Bill

What did the Act do?

The work of the Waitangi Tribunal began a radical shift in the role of Te Tiriti in New Zealand.

However, the law limited the scope of inquiry to grievances occurring after 1975, and it empowered the Tribunal to make findings of fact and recommendations only, not binding determinations. So, the Treaty of Waitangi Amendment Act 1985 allowed the tribunal to consider MÄori grievances dating back to 1840. This Act achieved Royal assent on 9 December, 1985.

Following the 1985 amendment, "the hearing and settlement of historical claims would become a major focus of MÄori energies, and some landmark settlements and decisions have been made."

As of August 2018, 73 settlements had been passed into law. The total value of all finalised settlements is $2.24 billion.