Screen sector gets $50 million boost to tell New Zealand’s stories globally

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 16:55

The Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Hon Carmel Sepuloni today launched the Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, making $50 million available in a unique opportunity for the screen sector to tell New Zealand’s stories to a global audience.

Speaking at the Big Screen Symposium in Auckland, the first major gathering of the screen sector this year, Carmel Sepuloni said the fund will allow for New Zealand’s stories to be told to international audiences at a scale not previously possible.

"New Zealand’s successful response to COVID-19 puts us in an enviable position for film making. We have a golden opportunity to capitalise on the worldwide demand for content and our current production advantage.

"New Zealand is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier locations for screen production, and our film and television makers are renowned throughout the world for their ingenuity. We’ve designed this fund to give high quality productions the flexibility and support to take a step towards bigger, bolder and more ambitious projects, as they showcase Aotearoa’s stories and culture to the world.

"We’re looking for productions that will strengthen international investment, grow jobs for New Zealanders and improve skills and capability. Preference will be given to those proposals with the highest cultural benefit to Aotearoa and support for MÄori cultural aspirations.

"The screen industry is of huge importance to New Zealand - it’s positive cultural, social and economic impacts cut across sectors and communities. It contributes around $3.3 billion to GDP, and employs 16,200 people, as well as indirectly supporting technical production, hospitality and venues."

Carmel Sepuloni adds that the fund is providing a balance between investment in productions ready to go to support COVID-19 recovery and longer-term projects through two separate funding rounds.

The fund guidelines and eligibility criteria for the first round will be made available by the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air and Te MÄngai PÄho in December.