Privacy Commissioner releases guidance to Ministers and departments

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 14:21

The Privacy Commissioner has today publicly released guidance developed for government departments and Ministers to help them determine when personal information can be disclosed to a Minister by a government department. The guidance has been prepared in conjunction with the Crown Law Office and was provided to Ministers and government departments as part of the briefing process for incoming Ministers.

Government departments and Ministers are separate agencies for the purposes of the Privacy Act, so disclosure of personal information from a department to a Minister must be lawful under the Privacy Act.

Under the ‘no surprises’ principle, Ministers will be made aware of significant matters within their portfolios for which they may be held accountable.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says disclosure of personal information to Ministers, and the subsequent disclosure of such information by Ministers, has had a high public profile in the past.

"Departments should consider whether disclosure of personal information to a Minister is really necessary, or whether specific personal details can be withheld to protect privacy," he says.

Some Ministers have a legal role in making decisions about individual cases, meaning disclosure of personal information to support the Minister’s statutory decision-making will be authorised in law, overriding the restrictions in the Privacy Act.

Reasons why disclosure of personal information to a Minister might be permitted under the Privacy Act include:

the disclosure is one of the purposes for which the information was collected, or is a directly related purpose

the individual concerned is not identified in the information that is disclosed

the individual concerned has authorised the disclosure.

Ministerial statements in the House of Representatives are subject to Parliamentary privilege, so Ministers will not be legally liable if they disclose personal information obtained from departments during Parliamentary proceedings.

Except when making statements in the House, Ministers will need to comply with the Privacy Act when disclosing personal information received from departments.