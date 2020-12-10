Highlighting the contribution of Pacific Aotearoa

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 15:35

As a Senior Analyst for the Research and Evaluation Unit at the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP), Anita van der Veer is on a mission to show how Pacific people enhance Aotearoa New Zealand.

At the same time, she is striving to highlight areas of improvement so everyone can lead a prosperous life in New Zealand.

Born in South Africa, Anita has been in New Zealand for almost five years.

"I ended a long career at the Central Bank of South Africa to raise my two little ones, before starting work at MPP," Anita explains.

"A colleague and friend of mine needed assistance with a project he was working on and informed me of the opportunity to work as a fixed-term contractor for six months…and here I am, nearly three years later."

Anita is hugely proud of the work the Research and Evaluation team undertake at the Ministry, and it is rewarding when they deliver a research project which will impact Pacific peoples’ lives in New Zealand.

"The fact I feel we are making a difference drives me to do the work I do," she adds.

By researching and highlighting the gaps that exist in our communities while also shining a light on the many positive stories we see daily, the Ministry can continually edge closer to its priorities and goals as outlined in its vision, Anita says.

That is to create a prosperous, thriving and resilient Pacific Aotearoa, with the wellbeing of Pacific peoples at the fore.

Work for us

We are growing and looking for passionate people to share the voice of our Pacific communities.

Our current vacancies are on the MPP job website, be sure to keep an eye out as our team will be growing over the coming months.

If you, or someone you know is interested in working at MPP - reach out to us at [email protected].