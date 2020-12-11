Report shows impact of Freshwater Reforms - David Bennett

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 12:00

The recently released Economic Impact report from the Ashburton District Council illustrates the devastating impact the Government’s freshwater reforms will have on our rural communities and our economy, National’s Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett says.

"The report shows an 83 per cent decline in farm profitability in the Ashburton District and approximately $140 million less farm expenditure in the area. These figures are devastating for towns like Ashburton.

"Schools and local communities will also be affected with the potential loss of 1600 dairy farmworker jobs.

"What we can see from the report is that the Freshwater Reforms are all about de-stocking. The Southland region would be forced to de-stock to meet the winter grazing rules and mid-Canterbury would have to de-stock to meet the nitrogen rules.

"The Freshwater regulations are a failure, they are poorly constructed and will hurt our economy and regional communities. The underlying drive behind them is to de-stock and farmers need to be aware of what the Government’s true agenda is for the Primary Sector."