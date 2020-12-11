RBNZ response to Finance Minister on housing: Look to supply-side factors

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 15:46

The RBNZ has today given the Minister of Finance its fuller response to the Minister’s request to look into how the RBNZ and Government could "work together to address the issue of rising house prices", including a suggestion that "avoiding unnecessary instability in house prices" could be added to the monetary policy remit.

RBNZ has reiterated that, based off past housing studies done by various governments, supply-side measures are the most significant influence on house prices. Measures that suppress demand will only work in the short term. The RBNZ suggests that a single agency co-ordinates the Government’s housing response across government agencies, given the complexities of addressing supply and demand drivers. It has expressed a keenness to work with the Government on solutions.

And, as the RBNZ had already noted, housing matters are taken into some account already by the RBNZ through housing-related cost measures (construction, maintenance, rents etc.). The housing market also influences the overall state of demand within the economy, which the RBNZ is also factoring into its growth and inflation outlook (and policy decisions).

The RBNZ’s view is that if added regard for house prices was added to its job, it would be better adding it to its forthcoming financial policy remit rather than its monetary policy remit. With the latter, there is the risk that added focus on house price could lead to trade-offs in growth and employment outcomes through interest rates potentially being higher than overwise. We think that keeping any house price consideration out of the Monetary Policy remit is prudent: the more monetary objectives there are, the harder it is to effectively achieve them all.

The RBNZ asked for a debt to income (DTI) tool to be added to its Memorandum of Understanding with the Government over what macroprudential policies are agreed on to be used by the RBNZ.

