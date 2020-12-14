Booking system debacle so predictable - David Seymour

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 09:51

"It should shock people that a managed isolation booking system was developed that allowed people to book more rooms than they need, leaving multiple rooms empty while New Zealanders are desperate to return home," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"But actually it won’t surprise anyone, so used have we become to mediocrity in the Government’s Covid-19 response.

"No limit on the number of spaces people can book.

"No need to prove you’re booked on a flight to book a room.

"This level of incompetence in the system’s design could only be delivered by the public service.

"ACT has been saying for months that the private sector should have been able to provide managed isolation, which would have alleviated the capacity issues.

"And the private sector should also have been brought in to design and deliver the managed isolation voucher booking system.

"Instead, public servants insisted they could build it themselves.

"If a proper system with logical checks and balances had been implemented another 700 to 1000 people could have been in managed isolation since the beginning of November.

"Instead they’re left on the other side of the world constantly refreshing a website that tells them all the rooms are full when they’re not.

"Literally, the computer says no - what a perfect metaphor for this Government."