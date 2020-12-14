New Porirua public housing here in time for Christmas

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 12:18

Christmas is coming early for Porirua families who can start moving into 29 brand new homes in the suburb from today as the Government delivers more warm, dry public housing.

The homes in the Castor Crescent development will be blessed and officially opened on Monday morning (14 December).

Housing Minister Megan Woods says the homes, which are built to high environmental and thermal standards, "demonstrate the Government’s commitment to providing high-quality public housing that is good for people.

"All these homes meet 6 Homestar rating and have double glazing, are carpeted and will provide warm, healthy secure homes for tenants," Megan Woods said.

The Government’s public housing agency KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities has committed to making all its new standalone and terraced dwellings homes to the 6 Homestar standard, with over 3,000 state homes currently under construction or contracted to be built, around New Zealand.

Dr Woods, who is also the Minister of Energy, says the homes are also "good for people’s hip pockets, with energy efficiency measures estimated to save $570 per household every year."

Including the 29 homes opening today, KÄinga Ora has delivered over 50 homes in eastern Porirua this year.

The Castor Crescent development will deliver 53 homes when completed in February 2021: 24 x one-bedroom, 20 x two-bedroom, 4 x four-bedroom and 5 x five-bedroom homes.