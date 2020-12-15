Safeguarding at-risk Matauranga Maori - Carmel Sepuloni

|
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, has announced 18 initiatives to support iwi, hapÅ«, whÄnau and MÄori communities to safeguard at-risk mÄtauranga MÄori, and protect indigenous knowledge from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
These initiatives are being funded through the $20 million MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku programme announced in Budget 2020. Key initiatives include direct funding for national cultural organisations to deliver wÄnanga and training programmes in partnership with communities, as well as contestable funding for specific projects.
"COVID-19 brought into sharp focus significant existing risks to mÄtauranga MÄori, which in many cases is held by a small number of knowledge holders and arts practitioners - often kaumÄtua - who are particularly vulnerable to the global pandemic," Carmel Sepuloni says.
"It’s imperative that we support iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau to protect and revitalise this irreplaceable mÄtauranga, which is central to their cultural identity and wellbeing. MÄtauranga MÄori is of vital importance to Aotearoa and its people."
The majority of the initiatives will begin in early 2021 and will be delivered over two years. Among the initiatives are:
- Contestable funding, including a new $5.7 million MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund. This will support projects that protect and revitalise mÄtauranga and taonga on marae around the country.
- WÄnanga initiatives which support iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau and MÄori communities to protect and share mÄtauranga around: o ngÄ toi MÄori (MÄori arts), kapa haka, hanga whare (built heritage), wÄhi tapu and wÄhi tupuna o preservation and conservation of taonga and mÄtauranga in all their forms, from audio-visual material to textiles.
- Initiatives led by tohunga and pÅ«kenga to promote the revitalisation of endangered art forms like taonga pÅ«oro and tÄrai waka. A full list of the MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku initiatives is available here.
"The 18 initiatives announced today are being coordinated by eight government and cultural organisations with specialist knowledge around mÄtauranga and taonga MÄori, and their preservation and conservation," says Carmel Sepuloni.
"These organisations will work in partnership with tohunga and arts practitioners and whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to deliver these initiatives for communities across the motu."
The eight organisations involved in the MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku programme are Creative New Zealand Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, NgÄ Taonga Sound & Vision, Te Matatini, Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, Te Puni KÅkiri and Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.
