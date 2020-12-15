Safeguarding at-risk Matauranga Maori - Carmel Sepuloni

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 09:32

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, has announced 18 initiatives to support iwi, hapÅ«, whÄnau and MÄori communities to safeguard at-risk mÄtauranga MÄori, and protect indigenous knowledge from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

These initiatives are being funded through the $20 million MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku programme announced in Budget 2020. Key initiatives include direct funding for national cultural organisations to deliver wÄnanga and training programmes in partnership with communities, as well as contestable funding for specific projects.

"COVID-19 brought into sharp focus significant existing risks to mÄtauranga MÄori, which in many cases is held by a small number of knowledge holders and arts practitioners - often kaumÄtua - who are particularly vulnerable to the global pandemic," Carmel Sepuloni says.

"It’s imperative that we support iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau to protect and revitalise this irreplaceable mÄtauranga, which is central to their cultural identity and wellbeing. MÄtauranga MÄori is of vital importance to Aotearoa and its people."

The majority of the initiatives will begin in early 2021 and will be delivered over two years. Among the initiatives are:

- Contestable funding, including a new $5.7 million MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund. This will support projects that protect and revitalise mÄtauranga and taonga on marae around the country.

- WÄnanga initiatives which support iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau and MÄori communities to protect and share mÄtauranga around: o ngÄ toi MÄori (MÄori arts), kapa haka, hanga whare (built heritage), wÄhi tapu and wÄhi tupuna o preservation and conservation of taonga and mÄtauranga in all their forms, from audio-visual material to textiles.

- Initiatives led by tohunga and pÅ«kenga to promote the revitalisation of endangered art forms like taonga pÅ«oro and tÄrai waka. A full list of the MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku initiatives is available here.

"The 18 initiatives announced today are being coordinated by eight government and cultural organisations with specialist knowledge around mÄtauranga and taonga MÄori, and their preservation and conservation," says Carmel Sepuloni.

"These organisations will work in partnership with tohunga and arts practitioners and whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to deliver these initiatives for communities across the motu."

The eight organisations involved in the MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku programme are Creative New Zealand Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, NgÄ Taonga Sound & Vision, Te Matatini, Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, Te Puni KÅkiri and Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.