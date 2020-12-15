Reappointment of Chief of Defence Force and Chiefs of Service - Peeni Henare

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 09:46

Minister of Defence Hon Peeni Henare has today announced the reappointment of the Chief of Defence Force and the three Chiefs of Service.

"The reappointment of the Chief of Defence Force and the Chiefs of Service provides continuity and stability of leadership to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and its work programme," Peeni Henare said.

- Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short has been appointed for a further term of two years and ten months to April 2024.

- Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark has been appointed for a further term of two years and nine months to June 2024.

- Chief of Army Major General John Boswell DSD has been appointed for a further term of two years and nine months to June 2024.

- Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor has been appointed for a further term of two years and seven months to June 2024.

"This team will allow NZDF to focus on supporting the domestic response to COVID-19, and to continue to progress the range of strategic defence objectives. This includes building a diverse succession pipeline for the NZDF’s most senior leadership roles; and contributing to the Government’s defence policy settings.

"I congratulate the Chief of Defence Force and the Chiefs of Service on their reappointments.

"Their reappointments will ensure that the NZDF has the governance, leadership and culture to deliver its role in line with the Government’s principles and priorities," Peeni Henare said.