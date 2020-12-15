New Ambassador for Disarmament announced - Mahuta and Twyford

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 15:08

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, and Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control, Hon Phil Twyford, today announced the appointment of Lucy Duncan to a key New Zealand disarmament position.

Ms Duncan was announced as New Zealand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva earlier this year. From 1 February 2021 she will in addition take up the role of Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament and New Zealand Ambassador for Disarmament.

"New Zealand attaches great priority to achieving progress on disarmament, and to making multilateral institutions such as the Conference on Disarmament more effective," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We have long played an active role in major international disarmament processes, reflecting the interest of the New Zealand people," Phil Twyford said. "Continuing to have an Ambassador for Disarmament confirms our ongoing commitment."

Ms Duncan is a career diplomat, having served previously as New Zealand’s Ambassador to Colombia and to Argentina, with postings also in Singapore, Vienna and Geneva. She has also served as a Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, leading the Multilateral and Legal Group.